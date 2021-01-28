OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Up 7.5%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.72. 350,042 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 259,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $909.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar bought 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $56,218.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 345.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 385,026 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 126.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 54.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,093 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

