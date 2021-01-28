OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Up 7.5%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.72. 350,042 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 259,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $909.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33.
In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar bought 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $56,218.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 345.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 385,026 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 126.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 54.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,093 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.
