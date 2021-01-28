OG Fan Token (OG) Price Hits $3.43

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One OG Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00010991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $3.81 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00052338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00134956 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00288717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00069519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00069881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00036300 BTC.

About OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og

OG Fan Token Token Trading

OG Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

