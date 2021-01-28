Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.83. Approximately 574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oil Search from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

