OIN Finance (OIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. OIN Finance has a market cap of $1.04 million and $570,538.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 78.9% against the dollar. One OIN Finance token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00050196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00123827 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00066478 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00262886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00064079 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00330213 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

OIN Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.