OKB (OKB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $322.77 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $5.38 or 0.00016118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $322.77 million and $147.20 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.32 or 0.00890851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00052349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.23 or 0.04279319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017825 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

