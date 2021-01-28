OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

NYSE DIS opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.96. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $295.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.53, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.