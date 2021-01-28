Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Issues Earnings Results

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,676. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

