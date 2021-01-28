Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.27 and last traded at $97.55. 2,594,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,978,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. FMR LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after buying an additional 889,351 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $169,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,008,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $282,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.