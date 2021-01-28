OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $462.86 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $462.86 million and $227.00 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $3.30 or 0.00010334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.47 or 0.00455484 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

OMG Network Token Trading

OMG Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.