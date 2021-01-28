Omni One Day Volume Reaches $785,413.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.90 or 0.00011668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $785,413.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00398561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 219.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,148 coins and its circulating supply is 562,832 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

