OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Up 1,971.1% in January

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 1,971.1% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,095 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of OMRON worth $107,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMRNY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OMRON in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

OMRNY stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,217. OMRON has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.56.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

