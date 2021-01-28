OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Trading Up 18.9%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was up 18.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 1,718,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,828,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Several research analysts have commented on OCX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $355.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.23.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,460,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 59,985 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 423,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 194,350 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 317,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 224.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 193,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

