One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.25 Million

Brokerages expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post $13.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $13.50 million. One Stop Systems posted sales of $18.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $51.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.65 million, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

OSS opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 million, a PE ratio of 93.77 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $5.33.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Stop Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of One Stop Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

