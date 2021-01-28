OneLedger Market Capitalization Hits $2.03 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $256,829.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00068323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.00858574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00049991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.47 or 0.04147276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017245 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,111,173 tokens. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

