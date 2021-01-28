OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) shot up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.75 and last traded at $48.28. 1,145,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 717,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 1,911.8% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 829,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 788,207 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,138,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in OneMain by 22,869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 298,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,312,000 after buying an additional 294,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1,575.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 196,848 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

