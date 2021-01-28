ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 1.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.13. 70,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,507. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.