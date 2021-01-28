Onto Innovation (ONTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Onto Innovation to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.55-0.66 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.55-0.66 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.58 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research firms have commented on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,587 shares of company stock worth $5,501,684 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

