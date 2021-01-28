Opacity Price Tops $0.0121 on Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $970,412.31 and $1,786.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Opacity has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00053313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00132113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00279934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00070351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037650 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.