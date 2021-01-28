Opacity Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Opacity has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $844.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00049295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00127962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00272096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00068538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00067766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

