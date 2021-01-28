Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Up 9%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s share price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $34.38. 1,364,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,025,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,650,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,759,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

