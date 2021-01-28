Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Up 9%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s share price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $34.38. 1,364,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,025,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.
LPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.
In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,650,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,759,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.
Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.
