Open Predict Token (OPT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,145.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00003052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $4,145.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00068360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.74 or 0.00860825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.67 or 0.04194882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

