OpenDAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.97 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. OpenDAO has a market cap of $3.63 million and $1.97 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00891423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.21 or 0.04192538 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018009 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

OpenDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

