Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

OSIS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

