Oppenheimer Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $350.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.61% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.21.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $272.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $775.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock worth $382,802,351. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

