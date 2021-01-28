Oppenheimer Comments on NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

NEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.85.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $76.75 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,794 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 424.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,434 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 24.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,789 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.62%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

