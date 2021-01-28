Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on (RSI) (NYSE:RSI)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of (RSI) (NYSE:RSI) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of (RSI) in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on (RSI) in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of (RSI) in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

RSI traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,935. (RSI) has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

