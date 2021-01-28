Orbs Price Hits $0.0147 on Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbs has a market capitalization of $32.80 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.01 or 0.00891638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.97 or 0.04319106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017917 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

Orbs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.