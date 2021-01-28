Origin Sport (ORS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $642,980.83

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $642,980.83 and $523,838.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Token Trading

