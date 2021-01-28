Origin Sport (ORS) Market Cap Reaches $642,817.76

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $642,817.76 and $685,463.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00054641 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars.

