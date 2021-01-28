Orion Protocol Price Reaches $3.04 on Exchanges (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00009505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $51.21 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00053313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00132113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00279934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00070351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037650 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

