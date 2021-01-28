Ormeus Cash Trading Down 17.5% Over Last Week (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $4,253.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Cash token can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00401282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 155.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

