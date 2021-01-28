Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS OROCF traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 347,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,704. Orocobre has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.15.
About Orocobre
