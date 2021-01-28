Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Orocobre (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROCF traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 347,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,704. Orocobre has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.15.

About Orocobre

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

