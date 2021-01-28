Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 1,683.9% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 71,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,320. Orogen Royalties has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.
About Orogen Royalties
