Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 1,683.9% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 71,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,320. Orogen Royalties has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

About Orogen Royalties

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal deposits. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp. and changed its name to Orogen Royalties Inc in August 2020. Orogen Royalties Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

