OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Down 7% on Insider Selling

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s share price fell 7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $45.73 and last traded at $47.03. 570,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 253,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

Specifically, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $162,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,082.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $193,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,806.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,400 in the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $919.67 million, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after buying an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,617 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

