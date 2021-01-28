Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) (LON:OIG) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) (LON:OIG)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,390 ($18.16) and last traded at GBX 1,405 ($18.36). Approximately 6,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 13,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,465 ($19.14).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,320.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,129.22. The firm has a market cap of £199.40 million and a PE ratio of 15.32.

Oryx International Growth Fund (OIG.L) Company Profile (LON:OIG)

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to generate consistently high absolute returns, whilst maintaining a low level of risk for shareholders. The Company principally invests in small and mid-size quoted and unquoted companies in the United Kingdom and the United States.

