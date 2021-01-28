Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend by 41.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

