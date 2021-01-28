Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Trading 5.8% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $96.74 and last traded at $95.04. Approximately 1,460,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 803,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 174.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after buying an additional 318,847 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $21,874,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $10,139,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

