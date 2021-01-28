OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.35 EPS and its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 5.00-5.35 EPS.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.67. 3,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,502. OSI Systems has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.29.

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

