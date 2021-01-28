Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $317.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report sales of $317.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.08 million to $321.90 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $488.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

NYSE:OUT opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -90.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 20.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

