Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Trading Up 8.2%

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)’s stock price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 4,116,936 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 1,907,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,354,000 after purchasing an additional 822,961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,256 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 31.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 409,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 98,871 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 107,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

