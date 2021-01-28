Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.95. 21,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 14,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,284 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

