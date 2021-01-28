Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares were down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.28 and last traded at $80.36. Approximately 2,990,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,336,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.79.

Several analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 382.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,102.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

