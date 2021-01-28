Oxen (LOKI) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $27.56 million and approximately $47,236.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,759.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.21 or 0.03963922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00397238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.44 or 0.01209841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 365.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00508520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00404381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00257942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00022810 BTC.

About Oxen

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,192,119 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.