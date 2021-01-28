Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Up 8.6%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s share price shot up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $50.39. 1,365,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,187,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on OZON. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at $6,902,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at $28,987,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

