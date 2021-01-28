PAC Global Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. PAC Global has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $6,225.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00022455 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 168.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,989,328,375 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

