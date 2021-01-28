Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 36,123 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,123 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Conn’s worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 61.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $417.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CONN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.