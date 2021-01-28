Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,868 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Century Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Century Communities by 1,111.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $794.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

