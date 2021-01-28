Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB stock opened at $132.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.90.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

