Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 232,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JKHY opened at $149.65 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.30.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

