Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,214,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,531,000 after buying an additional 920,098 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1,046.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 118,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of NSIT opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $2,564,967.00. Insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,873 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

